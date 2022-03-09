Previous
No one to play by sarah19
Photo 2501

No one to play

At Pripyat- abandoned city following the Chernobyl explosion in 1986.
A fascinating tour with David.

Three good things
1. Optician visit was very good - healthy eyes 😊
2. Scones for a little tea party to celebrate a friend's birthday.
3. Cosy indoors- half watching football on TV.
Sarah Bremner

