Photo 2501
No one to play
At Pripyat- abandoned city following the Chernobyl explosion in 1986.
A fascinating tour with David.
Three good things
1. Optician visit was very good - healthy eyes 😊
2. Scones for a little tea party to celebrate a friend's birthday.
3. Cosy indoors- half watching football on TV.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Sarah Bremner
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
