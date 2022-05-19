Allison's picnic

A lovely sunny Thursday for our picnic and catch up. We go back a long way. When we were six or seven we used to play together in summer holidays over in the Western Isles, where grandparents lived. This continued until we were about fourteen......

No contact then for many years, until her daughter was the New Year Baby in an Aberdeenshire newspaper and I recognised her instantly!!

Now we are both Grandmas and have lots of stories old and new to share.

Three good things

1. Lots of house and garden things done before going out.

2. Sunshine and a free picnic bench near the castle car park.

3. Delicious food together and lots of chat.