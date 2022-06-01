Previous
Pots and plants and green by sarah19
Photo 2563

Pots and plants and green

A slightly quirky garden view.
We have a small 'plot' which has occasionally had vegetables but is a 'nursery' for plants I haven't decided about!! Allan now has 12 pots for his potatoes and I laughed at the arrangements 😂
Also the strawberries from 2 years ago are looking promising. Think they may need a netting tipi before feathered friends devour them!!
Three good things
1.sunny days at last.
2. Time to capture all the lovely green spaces.
3. Looking after Neil....his mum had to go to Glasgow and dad wasn't home till tea time. Happy Grandma!!
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
702% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
I love the quirkiness!
June 4th, 2022  
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
