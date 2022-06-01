Pots and plants and green

A slightly quirky garden view.

We have a small 'plot' which has occasionally had vegetables but is a 'nursery' for plants I haven't decided about!! Allan now has 12 pots for his potatoes and I laughed at the arrangements 😂

Also the strawberries from 2 years ago are looking promising. Think they may need a netting tipi before feathered friends devour them!!

Three good things

1.sunny days at last.

2. Time to capture all the lovely green spaces.

3. Looking after Neil....his mum had to go to Glasgow and dad wasn't home till tea time. Happy Grandma!!