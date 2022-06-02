Previous
Next
Cake.....a rather lovely Platinum Jubilee remembered by sarah19
Photo 2564

Cake.....a rather lovely Platinum Jubilee remembered

Some of my house group friends were coming this evening and M&S had a perfect treat.
Enjoyed watching some of the spectacular events on TV.... between other things. I'm not really a crowd person but the atmosphere on The Mall looked awesome.
Three good things
1. The delight of the little Royal Family children on the way to watch Trooping the colour.
2. The precision planning for such special occasions.
3. Friends to share precious things with. The cake really did have a WOW factor and lots left over.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
702% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I've missed all of this, so trying to catch up on it all this weekend! Lovely looking cake!
June 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise