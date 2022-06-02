Cake.....a rather lovely Platinum Jubilee remembered

Some of my house group friends were coming this evening and M&S had a perfect treat.

Enjoyed watching some of the spectacular events on TV.... between other things. I'm not really a crowd person but the atmosphere on The Mall looked awesome.

Three good things

1. The delight of the little Royal Family children on the way to watch Trooping the colour.

2. The precision planning for such special occasions.

3. Friends to share precious things with. The cake really did have a WOW factor and lots left over.