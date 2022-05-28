Previous
A little bit of art... by sarah19
Photo 2562

A little bit of art...

Yesterday I was so delighted with the way the children created some 'pieces of art' to decorate their village hall for the community Platinum Jubilee Cafe next week. Lots of choices, and they showed real talent and enthusiasm for the task.
I don't think they had much experience of mounting and trimming their work but they were very happy with the end results. Some of the other adults in school were particularly impressed with the picture of 'Her Majesty'!!
Everything was finished before 'home time.

Three good things
1. No alarm clock needed on Saturday.
2. Discussion visit with the lovely guy who's replacing our patio doors. We had been to his place a couple of weeks ago and today he came to check out what's involved.
3. Jonathan, Sarah and Neil came over.
A little bit of work on our Arwen damaged patio fence....but new panels now ready to put in place.
And fun play with the little guy!!!
Sarah Bremner

