The Dolls House

So..... a few changes to plan. Jenn and Connor feeling poorly and not fit for the journey to visit friends down south. So the early start didn't start and we have muddled through the day. Finnley and I had fun with the doll's house.....until he started feeling poorly too. So then I had fun with the dolls house by myself. It's over thirty years old and was always quite a basic structure. So many children have played with it along the years and it was fun to take it out again. Finnley chose some fabric for the sitting room floor - The Strawberry Thief pattern from William Morris - and wrapping paper leftovers for the walls. Now it just speaks of fun with Finnley!

I won't be letting his little cousin Neil anywhere near it for a few years!!!

Three good things

1. They are still at home with us and even though not feeling very well at least they are warm and dry and surrounded by TLC.

2. Lots of clean laundry

3. Glue, scissors and all sorts of craft items.