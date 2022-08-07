The Annual Vintage Vehicle Gathering returns

It was noisy across the road at the park this morning, but lovely to see the colours and special features of mulch loved wheels!

Some years ago there were lovely boundary cords with international flags but someone had forgotten that detail. The red and white warning tape have a different message.

Three good things

1. A peaceful morning service at church.

2. We found a frog on the lower patio, safely tucked away behind Allan's old boots which we haven't planted up this year. He moved to shadow spaces when we weren't watching and then....he was gone. Hope he found a better place to be.

3. Jenn and the boys made Enchiladas for dinner. Delicious.... every mouthful.