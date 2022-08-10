Light and lovely

One of the special hydrangeas I was given by my lovely team of classroom assistants many years ago. I wondered about it earlier this year as the patio fence had been battered by Arwen, half blown down and not much shelter left

Since the new panels were put in place it all feels much better.

Three good things

1 The big box play continues on the patio. The boys are up about 8am each day, breakfast, TV for a while and then our they go.

2. Grandma's porridge is the favourite choice even with a variety of cereal boxes in the cupboard. We've a 'honey round the edge experiment to try tomorrow.

3. Interesting sandwiches created by Jenn.