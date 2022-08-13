Connor fascinated by fire making.

This old section of tree trunk is useful for all sorts of things.i think he will remember this experience for a long time. He was supervised by Dad and the watering can was useful for making sure it was thoroughly extinguished afterwards.

Three good things

1 packing time Jenn used the lounge to lay things out and make decisions.

2. Park play with Finnley while Dad Seanair and big brother went to watch the local soccer game at Pitmedden.

3. A quiet evening with Allan. Dinner on the patio and finished all the ironing...hasn't been a priority recently but very nice to put the ironing board away again!! Fun catching up with friends for the others