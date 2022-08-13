Previous
Connor fascinated by fire making. by sarah19
Connor fascinated by fire making.

This old section of tree trunk is useful for all sorts of things.i think he will remember this experience for a long time. He was supervised by Dad and the watering can was useful for making sure it was thoroughly extinguished afterwards.
Three good things
1 packing time Jenn used the lounge to lay things out and make decisions.
2. Park play with Finnley while Dad Seanair and big brother went to watch the local soccer game at Pitmedden.
3. A quiet evening with Allan. Dinner on the patio and finished all the ironing...hasn't been a priority recently but very nice to put the ironing board away again!! Fun catching up with friends for the others
13th August 2022

Sarah Bremner

Photo Details

Kathy A
Such a great experience for a young lad
August 14th, 2022  
Dianne
Excellent. What a great thing to do. One of our kids used to love lighting fires to cook so we had a designated fire area.
August 14th, 2022  
