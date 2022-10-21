Just passing by

Sometimes I just have to stop and capture the colours....I've passed this way a few times recently and watched the subtle changes.

Three good things

1. We needed to replace our kettle as our quite old one was being temperamental!!! Might be useful in the utility room!!!! New one boils fast.

2. And while there we decided to buy a lightweight vacuum cleaner... pretty powerful and very flexible. That's Christmas come early!!!

3. Dinner with friends.,.. they took us out to a hotel not far away ..... hadn't been before but the menu was amazing and we all enjoyed every mouthful!!!