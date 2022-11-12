Gertrude Jekyll in November

Always a pleasure but surprised to find the fragrance as delightful as in summer. This rosebush was a gift from a lovely parent whose son was in my class for three years. Glad to say she is now a very good friend.

A busy morning at church community café but still time to chat with some friends.

Three good things

1. A lovely day for a walk along the riverside in a nearby town. We found some Horse Chestnut buds....as sticky as one might expect in Spring! Curious!!

2. A lovely new recipe with Smoked Haddock, potatoes and mustard sauce.

3. Apples from our neighbours.... really enjoying the different varieties this year.

