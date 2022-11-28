Such a lovely lunch

Previous
Susannah arrived last night, and we walked to our lovely Meldrum House Hotel at lunchtime. It was a beautiful bright day, we had lovely cocktails on arrival and delicious food to follow. No room for dessert but I did enjoy a very nice cup of tea.
Three good things
1. A busy morning, sorting out boxes, books and photo albums.
2. A visit to say goodbye to a lovely friend, being transferred south tomorrow to where her complex medical and physical needs can be met.
3. Cosy bed.... it's very chilly outdoors this evening.
Maggiemae ace
How nice to be a able to walk to a restaurant. Our nearest one is about 30 mins walk away and I could get there but not get back!
November 28th, 2022  
