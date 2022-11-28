Such a lovely lunch

Susannah arrived last night, and we walked to our lovely Meldrum House Hotel at lunchtime. It was a beautiful bright day, we had lovely cocktails on arrival and delicious food to follow. No room for dessert but I did enjoy a very nice cup of tea.

Three good things

1. A busy morning, sorting out boxes, books and photo albums.

2. A visit to say goodbye to a lovely friend, being transferred south tomorrow to where her complex medical and physical needs can be met.

3. Cosy bed.... it's very chilly outdoors this evening.