Fun with Auntie Susannah

They did have a lot of fun together and this morning we went in the train to Aberdeen. She was going on to Edinburgh Airport to get her flight back to The Netherlands, and we went to Mainly Music and then back in the train to Inverurie. It worked well and we've had a lovely day. Getting rather chilly though and we definitely needed our hats and gloves when we were out and about.

Three good things

1. No early drive this morning....the family stayed here last night! Everyone enjoyed a glass of wine with dinner.

2. Lots of favourite nursery songs on TV.

3. Fantastic cooking aroma.... Allan is making a lamb curry for dinner tonight. I think we'll be having it tomorrow too 😊