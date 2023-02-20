Down at the bottom of the garden

Love the light and stones and snowdrops. And I think the moss which thrives in our garden, is quite obvious at this time of year. Ah well....too much to treat with products from garden centre and we're learning to live with it.

Three good things

1. A useful meeting with my class partner teacher. We don't have overlap time which is a little tricky.

2. Leftover dinner makes for an easy meal.

3. Quiet evening, Mastermind, Only Connect and University Challenge.....such smart thinking team members, and early to bed.

Mr B has been doing lots of walking 😄 but his knee has started to complain ☹️