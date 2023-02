William Wallace statue

And just across the road are the Library, st Mark's Church, HMT - theatre, and a little beyond is the Art Gallery. So much refurbishment going on and quite tastefully done I think.

Three good things

1. Successful shopping - found all I need to complete the chairs project.

2. Walking and shopping and a stop for coffee.

3. A musical drama performance at the theatre. With songs by Bob Dylan running through it.