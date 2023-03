Where does it go?

One of our Active Maths games which has everyone thinking and learning from each other. This was counting in 4s from 0 to 52, turning the card over and finding the right place for it. It really is one of the best games I've used and every class has enjoyed it. Simple things are often the best!

Three good things

1. Sorted out.... enjoying our last two days together.

2. Resources ready for the morning before I left school.

3. Clear skies so did a little shopping on my way home.