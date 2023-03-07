Spring flowers latest

So.... sometimes we take the weather forecast 'with a pinch of salt' but they were right about the snow last night. Nothing at bedtime and six inches by 6am.

I didn't have school....the roads were atrocious and very many schools closed....

By mid morning the sun was shining and the very powdery snow was easy to clear. The little snow plough had cleared the pavements in our part of town and even our recycling bin collection went ahead.

Three good things

1. We had our neighbours two children for the day and the time flew, keeping them busy!

2. A little bit of TV, Neil's toy box and more, making, mending, handling tools and cooking.

3. They went home happy and we enjoyed the peace after with a smile!

