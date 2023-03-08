Pitmedden snow

Loved this photo shared by Pitmedden Garden today after yesterday's snow fall. No visitors at this time of year but a few staff are busy in polytunnels and round about. My volunteer decided to stay home and I was very glad of his company.

Three good things

1. The chair project is complete. All six are finished and I'm very happy with them. I did unpick one of them which needed more padding but I don't think anyone could tell which one.

2. A lovely walk round the bypass in bright sunshine. But a lot of melting needed.

3. There are diggers and lorries in the glebe next to our house. It's always been a lovely green space but 35 houses going in there.

