Previous
Next
Pitmedden snow by sarah19
Photo 2834

Pitmedden snow

Loved this photo shared by Pitmedden Garden today after yesterday's snow fall. No visitors at this time of year but a few staff are busy in polytunnels and round about. My volunteer decided to stay home and I was very glad of his company.
Three good things
1. The chair project is complete. All six are finished and I'm very happy with them. I did unpick one of them which needed more padding but I don't think anyone could tell which one.
2. A lovely walk round the bypass in bright sunshine. But a lot of melting needed.
3. There are diggers and lorries in the glebe next to our house. It's always been a lovely green space but 35 houses going in there.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
It looks even more beautiful than before Sallie…..snow evens things up & shows off all the best bits!
March 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply beautiful !
March 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise