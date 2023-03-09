Previous
Next
Screenshot from Aus by sarah19
Photo 2835

Screenshot from Aus

We had a lovely chat with Evie on WhatsApp this evening/her morning and then all of a sudden they were outside at the garden gate....
One of the highlights of the week for Evie is when the bin lorry cones along their street!! 😂
Three good things
1. New fridge freezer delivered just when we were ready for it after breakfast.
2. Helpful ladies at the Fabric etc shop down the road.... curtain lining didn't like my sewing machine needle, but new ones are perfect.
3. Curtains hanging nicely and lots of tidying up before dinner. It's been a good creative week.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise