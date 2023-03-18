Next steps

Another intensive day at the workshop, but Lucy is so good at guiding us step by step. We do have lovely chat as we go along too. One more day.... hope I get it all finished.

Three good things

1. The 'wool treasure' I brought from home is absolutely ideal for the weft work tomorrow. Amazing how two particular balls work with the studio colours I selected. It was lovely to see Lucy and Clare as delighted as I was!!

2. Coffee shop next to the studio is open today so enjoyed that and a very sweet treat....too much for one go!!! 😂

3. Allan had a good day too, we enjoyed the rugby and decided to stay an extra day so we can both explore before heading home. The positives of not teaching at the moment!!!