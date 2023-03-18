Previous
Next
Next steps by sarah19
Photo 2844

Next steps

Another intensive day at the workshop, but Lucy is so good at guiding us step by step. We do have lovely chat as we go along too. One more day.... hope I get it all finished.
Three good things
1. The 'wool treasure' I brought from home is absolutely ideal for the weft work tomorrow. Amazing how two particular balls work with the studio colours I selected. It was lovely to see Lucy and Clare as delighted as I was!!
2. Coffee shop next to the studio is open today so enjoyed that and a very sweet treat....too much for one go!!! 😂
3. Allan had a good day too, we enjoyed the rugby and decided to stay an extra day so we can both explore before heading home. The positives of not teaching at the moment!!!
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy Donohoue ace
This is gorgeous. Sounds like lots of postitives.
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise