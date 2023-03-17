Previous
Choices by sarah19
Choices

I've spent most of the day at a weaving workshop. Day 1 of 3, so lots of new information and interesting learning/thinking.
It's been quite an experience, listening, watching, considering, selecting....and surprised by how things have developed so far. Tomorrow the threads meet the loom, and the following day we will actually do the weaving.
Three good things
1. Lovely drive to Kincardine O'Neill, a pretty Deeside village.
2. Allan had a good riverside walk a few miles away, and a very nice lunch.
3. Airbnb accommodation.... very cosy cabin close by, with everything you need for a few days.....and interesting restaurant not far away.
More photos to follow!!
Judith Johnson ace
Looks and sounds fascinating! I look forward to more updates of your work!
March 17th, 2023  
