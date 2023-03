Next steps....so much learning

Day 3 and lots of development of my weaving project. I've been learning so much and seeing patterns and textures I can work with in the future.

Three good things

1.noticing so many new elements and grateful for super guidance step by step.

2. The final part of my weaving project for now, but I don't want it to end here. Still lots to learn and I have such a lot of wool that could be purposefully used!!

3. Lovely pasta dish for dinner after a wander round a few shops in the village.