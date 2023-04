Haddo horse riders

A lovely morning so we went to Haddo country park for a wee outing. We noticed the horse box at the car park but it was lovely to see the horses coming towards us at one point.

Three good things

1. Hot chocolate at Mrs Smith's coffee shop. Neil had a chocolate fudge finger and didn't make a mess! 😂😂

2. Fed the ducks with peas and oats.

3..Car to cot without waking up.....a good nap before heading back to Dad.