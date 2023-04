Gold

The daffodils along the road are opening in the sunshine....year after year they bring a smile.

And later in the day a trip to the city with friends for dinner together and a concert at the Music Hall.

Three good things

1. Best friends....we met 38 years ago and always enjoy their company.

2. Delicious food at a favourite restaurant - Poldino's 😊

3. Not too late getting home after a wonderful evening of music with 'Duncan Chisholm and friends'