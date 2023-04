Higgledy piggledy colour burst

Lovely sunshine today and so nice to see different plants making their own statement.

The sunlight is lovely and it was quite warm working in the garden this afternoon.

Three good things

1. Lovely photos from Sheila and Eilidh. All went well this morning and their sunrise guide was a fantastic photographer.

2. Big cleaning session catch up.

3. Collected some lovely cards by an artist friend. 😊