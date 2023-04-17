My niece and her Mum

For the record...... though I would have loved to be with them.

Eilidh's friend invited her to the wedding of her sister, and her Mum (my youngest sister -Sheila ) was invited to keep her company. How lovely to have such a special trip. Heading west tomorrow to the wedding - a three day event!

They plan to be up at sunrise to get some special photos.

Three good things

1. They survived 45° heat today.

2. WhatsApp messenger is amazing.

3. A lovely morning shopping with Allan in Aberdeen and lunch at The Art Gallery - always a pleasure.