My niece and her Mum by sarah19
My niece and her Mum

For the record...... though I would have loved to be with them.
Eilidh's friend invited her to the wedding of her sister, and her Mum (my youngest sister -Sheila ) was invited to keep her company. How lovely to have such a special trip. Heading west tomorrow to the wedding - a three day event!
They plan to be up at sunrise to get some special photos.
Three good things
1. They survived 45° heat today.
2. WhatsApp messenger is amazing.
3. A lovely morning shopping with Allan in Aberdeen and lunch at The Art Gallery - always a pleasure.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot and story
April 17th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Two peas in a pod! Wonderful!
April 17th, 2023  
