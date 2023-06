A wee duet...

So sweet....he found his way into the study / piano room and he was pressing some of the keys. So once we sorted out his place on the stool we had a lovely time. Allan popped by and took the photo. 😊

Three good things

1. A good night's sleep

2. Our usual visit to Pitmedden Garden since it's Thursday.

3. Thunderstorm and a great deal of water at Tesco..... but we did manage to get to the car without too much trouble.