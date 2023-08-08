Wildflower area at Ellon Castle Garden

On Saturday we spent some time here and loved the colourful areas full of wildflowers. I'd love to try this for myself next year so trying to plan ahead!!

Three good things

1. Early morning gardening at the church hall... there will be a pop up sale next week with teas and coffees in gazebos.

2. Listen and knit!! I'm listening to Pride and Prejudice on audible on my phone so decided to knit while I listen. Evie's little jacket has a chance of growing well this way .

3. Lamb curry for dinner.... Allan using leftovers from the weekend.