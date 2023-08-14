Previous
Evie enjoying being 2.

We've had lots of lovely photos of Evie this week and Laura's school friend Nicola has been down from Sydney with her husband and little guy Finlay. He's not quite 1 year old but seems to be enjoying Evie's company.
1. Oh what a busy day......flower delivery to a friend, many hours at the church hall, baking session after 'left over supper'...... just as delicious as yesterday.
2. Clean kitchen after making 'fine pieces' for the coffee tent later in the week.
3. School uniform swap shop....I think I might see red sweaters in my sleep. Sorted all the sizes, shirts, skirts, trousers......and they are free for anyone who needs them.
