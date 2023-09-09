Morning light in wild places

I wake early and went out to the garden. It was lovely and perfect temperature for working. Walking back and fore in sunlight I spotted growing things I could easily have passed by.

Six little beech seedlings, saved to plant another day when I've had time to work out a best place!!

Three good things

1. Good progress on the path along the south side of the house. I there's a little flower bed by the wall and I think I might use the bag of farmyard manure that we bought at the local nursery last week, to feed and stabilise the rather dusty soil.

2. On duty at the church cafe. It's held in the hall once a month and it's a good get together place.

3. A quick visit to Jonathan and Sarah's place to cut the grass and tidy the little flower bed.

And a little later Jonathan arrived for an overnight stop. He's been working up at the coast an hour from here, and doesn't usually have to do Saturday. Nice to see him and his washing is all done too 😄