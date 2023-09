Quite a lot of kit

So Jonathan came to stay for the night and was sorting out his tool box... showing Dad all the elements!!!

After lunch we had a wee outing to Pitmedden Garden, enjoyed the sunshine, the walk, the aromatic plants and some tea and cake.

Three good things

1. Leftover lasagne for dinner. Plus summer fruits with meringue and cream.

2. Rugby game on TV. I had other things to do.

3. A good drive north for his work tomorrow.....

and we had quite a downpour. .. the garden will be happy 😊