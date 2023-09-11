Neil tucked up and ready for bed.

Sarah sent this sweet photo of Neil with the quilt I made for his birthday ☺️☺️

Very good to see as I've not had a minute to take photos at all!!

We've had a lovely team in today, removing and replacing the old radiators in almost all the rooms in our house. So many changes and so many places where redecorating is needed

Ah well.... it's not the worst job and it will be lovely to have fresh feeling when the work is done!!!

Three good things

1. Good to have familiar faces involved and Neil and Andy &co did such superb work on our bathrooms etc that we are confident to have them working again!!

2. Leftover lasagne for dinner... again 😂😂

3. I have done over 20,000 steps and was in the house all day apart from a short trip to Homebase for some redecorating materials. I guess I will sleep well!!!