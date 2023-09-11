Previous
Neil tucked up and ready for bed. by sarah19
Photo 3018

Neil tucked up and ready for bed.

Sarah sent this sweet photo of Neil with the quilt I made for his birthday ☺️☺️
Very good to see as I've not had a minute to take photos at all!!
We've had a lovely team in today, removing and replacing the old radiators in almost all the rooms in our house. So many changes and so many places where redecorating is needed
Ah well.... it's not the worst job and it will be lovely to have fresh feeling when the work is done!!!
Three good things
1. Good to have familiar faces involved and Neil and Andy &co did such superb work on our bathrooms etc that we are confident to have them working again!!
2. Leftover lasagne for dinner... again 😂😂
3. I have done over 20,000 steps and was in the house all day apart from a short trip to Homebase for some redecorating materials. I guess I will sleep well!!!
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise