Autumn crocus.... by sarah19
Autumn crocus....

Survivers under the hedge. And a few other hardy varieties close by.
Have been in the house almost all day again, while our new heaters are being installed. Some significant repositioning and a couple of extra ones ....and the upheaval/ exploring below floor level is fascinating. I'm sure it will be worth it when Neil (&co) complete the job.
Meanwhile I have been wallpapering the inside hall and making a start on the entrance hall.
Pilates class this evening will definitely be relaxing after all the activities of the day. I've done over 12,000 steps and haven't been out of the house!!!! Lots of up and down 😂😂
Three good things
1. Allan had a dry morning at Pitmedden Garden cutting grass.
2. Delicious banana cake with lunch.
3. Sunshine.....warm is good as our heating system is on hold for a couple of days.
