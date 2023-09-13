A different point of view

A lot of work and things are taking shape. The kitchen and family room heaters are in place and I have a big smile as I've been able to move some key items of furniture. What a lovely difference that has made!

The tall unit was across at the other side of the room, but smaller radiator means it fits here. And space to walk behind the sofa to the patio door. I love the different feeling.

Three good things

1. Neil, our expert plumber/joiner is confident that he will get finished tomorrow.

2. Hair cut day....what a difference. I have a lot of hair that grows very fast and it's been seven weeks...

3. Tidy up ready for the morning.....



Today was Grandad's birthday. He would have been 103! Just thinking....