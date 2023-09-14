Mice in the wool basket

I'm delighted to have these two mice. It's been over ten years since I bought some for a literacy project but they've been unavailable since then. I spotted them on the Facebook page of Skye Batiks and 😊 they are now back. They are larger than the previous ones. I ordered six by phone and today they arrived. Two for Evie, two for Neil and two for here 💛💛

Three good things

1. Tonight we have heating. The lovely engineer Neil finished the job this afternoon and it's been very nice trying to put some things back in place.

2. What a delightful guy... nothing is too bad....even when things were puzzling and required a lot of thought and new connections he just smiled on and explained what was what.

3. More wallpaper preparation tonight and now ready to sleep....it will be lovely and warm in the morning. 😊