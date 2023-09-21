Getting ready for the Apple Festival

The last weekend in September is a marathon weekend at Pitmedden. For the weeks leading up to it everyone available helps to pick, sort, pack,, label, and prepare the fruit and sales area ....and that's a lot of work.

Today some of the volunteers at the neighbouring NTS property (Haddo House) came to give some help....much appreciated.

Tomorrow the marquee and gazebo will be put in place and we're hoping for some dry and warm days to come.

Three good things

1 Some bags of 'not quite perfect' fruit to take home. Lots of it will freeze/juice/puree.

2. Dozing on the sofa....We did an extra couple of hours today as such a lot going on.

3. Fish and chips for supper 👍