Changing tones

At the end of the day....and it has been a very busy day....the tones and colours are so fresh.

I didn't change the rich blue/jade colour, and the curtains are the same. But having wallpapered the yellow walls using a white paper with slightly gold sparkly vertical dashes, the front hall is quite different. And the artificial flowers + gypsophila work nicely on the table.

Three good things

1. Lovely simple wallpaper on the main wall of the hall is complete.

2. Colour changes are magical

3. Clean corners and dust free floor.... for a while 😊