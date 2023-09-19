Love my food

Had a lovely wee chat with Evie this morning. She's now grown enough to sit on a stool at the breakfast bar in the kitchen.

She was eating a large apple when her Mum called me, and I was surrounded by thousands of apples, packing them into 1 kilo bags for the Apple Festival at the weekend. Too many apples and not enough people but we did our best.

Three good things

1. Fun to chat.

2. Cosy house when we got home....it was rather chilly in the barn today.

3. Lovely afternoon coffee catch up with a friend.