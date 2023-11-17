Frosty out but cosy in!

Spent a good while in the garden clearing more leaves this morning. Lovely bright light and lots of frost. It took a while to warm up afterwards!

And later when we closed the curtains everything felt cosy. My Alstramaria flowers are opening nicely. My friend Mary used to bring them when she came to visit...that helps me remember the name 😄😄

Three good things

1. I cleared some creative spaces when dealing with the leaves....no way to get them all done.

2. Online funeral service for a young friend. If I'd been up north I could have been there but....

3. Allan is cooking dinner....a Mary Berry recipe he watched recently on TV. Smells lovely 😍