Previous
Frosty out but cosy in! by sarah19
Photo 3084

Frosty out but cosy in!

Spent a good while in the garden clearing more leaves this morning. Lovely bright light and lots of frost. It took a while to warm up afterwards!
And later when we closed the curtains everything felt cosy. My Alstramaria flowers are opening nicely. My friend Mary used to bring them when she came to visit...that helps me remember the name 😄😄
Three good things
1. I cleared some creative spaces when dealing with the leaves....no way to get them all done.
2. Online funeral service for a young friend. If I'd been up north I could have been there but....
3. Allan is cooking dinner....a Mary Berry recipe he watched recently on TV. Smells lovely 😍
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and a peaceful evening look. .. beautiful soothing coloursd flowers, tea..lights, glasses, remote ... all for a cosy evening!
November 17th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Lovely flowers in an attractive vase!

Ian
November 17th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice composition, image!
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise