At the end of the day....

Another day off sewing..... but good to be focused on something positive on such a grey November day.

I have made lots of mistakes with this Hardanger Embroidery Pin Cushion but I have learned a lot and now very pleased with the end product. And best of all it matches the boxes I made, over twenty years ago, rather nicely.

Three good things

1. A better sleep last night.

2. Allan made more cranberry and Clementine cookies.

3. Delicious lemon sole for tea.