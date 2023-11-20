Repotted

So to overcome the November gloom, and it was very gloomy here today, I put on my gardening gear and tidied up the patio. Long overdue and now it feels good and lots of bulbs and flowers will peep out in spring.

Three good things

1. My very old Barbour jacket still does just what I need it to do.

2. Strategy needed to get the very large pot in place .....a plank, a spade and some careful manoevrring and I didn't have to lift it!

3. A wee trip to Aberdeen, and came home with cushion additions for the sofa, fabric for an upholstery project and some cardboard tubes which we got free....used them to make a draught excluder for the inside hall door. Allan is pleased 😂😂