And the robin looks on

It's a cute little ornament that Finnley bought at Pitmedden Garden shop a couple of years ago. But I know he likes to know what's happening with the little bird.

And assorted pots full of herbs and more.

Three good things

1. A day at school.... fascinating to see the very modern facilities in one of Aberdeenshire's newest schools.

2. Home early.....

3. Early to bed.... catch up and comfort.