Happy Days

We're feeling rather sad right now as one of Allan's twin sisters, Catriona, on right front, passed away very suddenly yesterday. It is so shocking for all the family, and so many complicated emotions surface,

But also lots of memories of happiness in the family for so many years.

Three good things

1. Lots of love and care from our family

2. So many expressions of kindness and prayers.

3. One day at a time.....😊πŸ₯°πŸ™