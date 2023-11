New boots

They look huge but just size 4 😄

My regular boots are needing a bit of repair so we had a wee trip to Inverurie to the favourite shoe shop....still run by the same family as many years ago.

I hadn't expected to choose anything like these, but they fit so well and feel great.

Three good things

1. Wearing them in the house just to be sure of perfect comfort.

2. A quick rn to the paper shop to beat the bitter wind.

3. Meeting up with a few friends this evening.