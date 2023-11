Leaf clearing kind of day

I really don't remember so many wet leaves in the garden, but it has been very wet /windy so they seem to be sticking to each other and to everything else. It was calm and still and even a little bit sunny at times so......

Definitely feeling better and looking better though still lots more for another few days.

Three good things

1. Car load of bags to the recycling centre.

2. No wind.... everything is still.

3. A nice cup of tea.....