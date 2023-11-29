Happy summer memory

So... Allan found this photo on his phone a little while ago....it was taken at a shopping place on our way to London for Susannah's graduation in July. So nice to laugh. The sadness of his sister passing away is dispersing a little and some lovely cards and phone calls from friends are really uplifting.

Three good things

1. Woke much too early but got up and finished some wallpapering that has waited too long!! Looks great..

2. Taking up the hem on my good coat..... almost done. It was a very expensive coat 25 years ago but I must have had higher heels 😄😄

3. Early to bed....my throat is a bit sore and I need to feel fine by Friday. Hot water bottle, lemon and honey drink, socks and hat in bed...

😂😂