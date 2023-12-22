Christmas treat

Previous
Allan collected a new piece of music kit today and playing LPs is rather nice. I suppose it may be considered an early Christmas present, but it was the right time. His previous one he bought after working overtime a lot.....in 1980.....a year after we were married. That's a pretty good run!!!
Sound system definitely had an upgrade. We'll probably use the lounge more often now.
Three good things
1. A day in the city. Aberdeen was very busy.
2. Lunch at the Aberdeen Art Gallery.
3. Another early night.... tomorrow is going to be pretty busy.
Sarah Bremner

I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful ……that is a lovely looking piece of kit. A proper way to play music. I always remember a radiogram we had years ago….the tone was lovely. Good for Allan.
December 22nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Wonderful! We use a turntable for our vinyl still too. Wonderful stuff
December 22nd, 2023  
