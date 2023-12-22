Christmas treat

Allan collected a new piece of music kit today and playing LPs is rather nice. I suppose it may be considered an early Christmas present, but it was the right time. His previous one he bought after working overtime a lot.....in 1980.....a year after we were married. That's a pretty good run!!!

Sound system definitely had an upgrade. We'll probably use the lounge more often now.

Three good things

1. A day in the city. Aberdeen was very busy.

2. Lunch at the Aberdeen Art Gallery.

3. Another early night.... tomorrow is going to be pretty busy.