Morning surprise

We went to bed expecting a very wet day today...... and it was the white kind of wet, lots of it.

Rather curtailed many plans....but we got the drive cleared quite quickly... teamwork.

And the temperature rose and, though the roads are very wet, they are black. Lots of mist and the moon in the haze above.

Three good things

1. Cleared my friend's path too.

2. Wrapped parcels, sorted lots of bits and pieces, long chat with Susannah 😄

3. David and family travel went well.