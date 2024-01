Happy family

They are having lovely summer days together this week and it's great when Dada is not going to the office. He often has very long hours so these days are precious.

Three good things

1. It's been a good day. The replacement flooring has been laid in the kitchen by a lovely guy who was easy to have in the house.

2. A supply teaching request for tomorrow and I said yes!

3. We went on a short drive to find the little school.... haven't been there before but it's only four miles away.