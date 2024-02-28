Well earned G&T. ... alcohol free!

So after getting home earlier than expected last night we had an 'extra day'......
After more years than....I persuaded Allan to blitz his wardrobe. He didn't object at all 😀....
Much dust clearing later....😄
Three good things
1. Team work makes the dream work. We did have a lot of laughs.
2. Treasure.... very old toy railway carriages in a carrier bag.....I have no recollection of seeing them before, though he has mentioned them a few times.
3. A wee trip to buy an inexpensive storage unit and bedroom transformation complete.