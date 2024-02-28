Previous
Well earned G&T. ... alcohol free! by sarah19
So after getting home earlier than expected last night we had an 'extra day'......
After more years than....I persuaded Allan to blitz his wardrobe. He didn't object at all 😀....
Much dust clearing later....😄
Three good things
1. Team work makes the dream work. We did have a lot of laughs.
2. Treasure.... very old toy railway carriages in a carrier bag.....I have no recollection of seeing them before, though he has mentioned them a few times.
3. A wee trip to buy an inexpensive storage unit and bedroom transformation complete.
Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
